New Delhi, February 22: India recorded 13,405 new COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin, the country's active cases currently stand at 1,81,075 and the total number of recoveries in the last 24 hours is 34,226. COVID-19 Vaccine Corbevax Gets Emergency Approval From DCGI for 12-18 Age Group.

10,84,247 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.24 per cent whereas the weekly positivity rate is 1.98 per cent.

As many as 175.83 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)