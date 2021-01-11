New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): India reported 18,645 new COVID-19 cases and 201 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday.

With the addition of fresh infections, the overall cases in the country reached 1,04,50,284 including 2,23,335 active cases.

After 19,299 discharges in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,00,75,950. The death toll climbed to 1,50,999.

At present, there are 64,179 active cases in Kerala, the highest in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 54,179.

"Maharashtra reported 3558 new COVID-19 cases, 2302 discharges and 34 deaths today. The total cases in the state are 19,69,114 while total recoveries are 18,63,702 and the death toll is 50,061," the state health department said.

"Kerala reported 4545 new COVID-19 cases and 4659 recoveries today. The total recoveries are 7,43,467 while active cases are 64,179," the state health department said.

"Uttar Pradesh reported 699 new COVID-19 cases, 769 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries in the state are 5,73,542 while death toll is 8495. The active cases are 11,134," the state health department said.

"Haryana reported 234 new COVID-19 cases today. The total cases are 2,64,955 while total recoveries are 2,59,495. The death toll is 2950 while active cases are 2510," the state health department said.

"Punjab reported 304 new COVID-19 cases, 312 recoveries and six deaths today. The total cases are 1,69,033 while total recoveries are 1,60,655. The death toll in the state till today is 5445 while the active cases are 2933," the state health department said.

"Andhra Pradesh reported 227 new COVID-19 cases, 289 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours. The total cases are 8,84,916 while total recoveries are 8,75,243. The death toll is 7129 and active cases are 2544," the state health department said.

"Rajasthan reported 475 new COVID-19 cases, 476 recoveries and three deaths today. The total cases are 3,12,996 while the total recoveries are 3,03,536. The death toll is 2734 and active cases are 6726," the state health department said.

Days after COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech were granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced that the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)