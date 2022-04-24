New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Witnessing a steady rise in the number of new COVID-19 infections, India recorded 2,593 new cases in the last 24 hours, with a daily positivity rate of 0.59 per cent.

Earlier country had reported 2,527 new COVID-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 0.56 per cent on Saturday and 2,451 new cases with a daily positivity rate of 0.55 per cent on Friday.

Also Read | India Records 2,593 New COVID-19 Cases, 44 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

As per today's government data, India's active caseload currently stands at 15,873. They now constitute 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 4,36,532 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate is 0.54 per cent.

Also Read | Electric Two-Wheelers Catching Fire: Ola Electric Recalls 1,441 Units of Electric Scooters.

With 1,755 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries rose to 4,25,19,479. The recovery rate is at 98.75 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 44 people succumbed to the virus. The death toll in the country is currently at 5,22,193. The case fatality rate is 1.21 per cent.

In the nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19, which commenced on January 16 last year, more than 187.67 crore doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)