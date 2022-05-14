New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): India has reported 2,858 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.

"The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.66 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.59 per cent," read the statement.

It further said that the country has reported 3,355 recoveries and 11 Covid deaths, in the last 24 hours, on the conduct of 4,86,963 tests. With this, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

As per the ministry statement, the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,76,815.

"India's Active Caseload currently stands at 18,096. Active cases now constitute 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases," it said.

So far, over 84.34 Cr (84,34,31,758) cumulative tests have been conducted, of which a total of 4,86,963 tests were done in the last 24 hours, alone.

As per the provisional data till 7 AM today, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.15 Cr (1,91,15,90,370), which has been achieved through 2,38,96,925 sessions.

Under the vaccination programme for the age group 12-14 years, which was started on 16 March 2022, more than 3.15 Cr (3,15,28,673) adolescents have been administered with the first dose. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years has also started from 10th April 2022 onwards.

As per the ministry reports, 1,04,06,091 (1st Dose), 1,00,28,814 (2nd Dose), and 50,07,651 (Precautionary Dose) have been administered to the Health Care Workers; whereas 1,84,17,515 (1st Dose), 1,75,63,748 (2nd Dose), and 81,33,543 (Precautionary Dose) have been given to the Front Line Workers (FLWs).

Children in the age group 15-18 years have been administered with 5,89,27,016 (1st Dose) and 4,38,39,174 (2nd Dose) against the Coronavirus.

People in the age group 18-44 have been given 55,65,38,161 (1st Dose), 48,42,32,281 (2nd Dose), and 3,67,871 jabs of the Precautionary Dose against Covid-19.

According to the ministry, 20,31,29,584 (1st Dose), 18,95,10,390 (2nd Dose), and 3,67,871 jabs of the Precautionary Dose are given to the people belonging to the age group 45 to 59 years; whereas, 12,70,06,271 jabs of 1st dose of Covid 19 vaccine, 11,81,18,199 (2nd Dose), and 1,61,35,371 Precaution Doses have been administered to the people of age more than 60 years. (ANI)

