New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): India reported 37,975 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cases so far to 91,77,841, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The total cases in the country now stands at 91,77,841 including 86,04,955 recoveries and 4,38,667 active cases. With 480 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 1,34,218.

Also Read | What is Tooter App? The Indian ‘Clone’ of Twitter is Getting a Hilarious Welcome by Curious Twitterati With Funny Memes and Jokes.

The country reported 480 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Today is the 17th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Also Read | Maulana Kalbe Sadiq Dies at 83, Shia Cleric and All India Muslim Personal Law Board Vice President Passes Away at Lucknow Hospital.

Maharashtra reported 5,439 new cases of coronavirus, 4,086 recoveries, and 30 deaths, according to State's Health Department. The total cases in the state reached 17,89,800. Total recoveries in the state are 16,58,879. The active cases are 83,221, while the death toll is at 46,683.

Delhi reported 6,224 new cases of COVID-19 (out of 61,381 tests), 4,943 recoveries, and 109 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi Health Department. The total cases in the national capital reached 5,40,541. The total recoveries are 4,93,419. The active cases are 38,501 and the death toll is at 8,621.

Karnataka reported 1,870 new cases of COVID19, 1,949 discharges and 17 deaths today, as per State Health Department. The total cases are 8,76,425 in the state. The active cases are 24,612. Total recoveries are 8,40,099, while the death toll is at 11,695.

Rajasthan reported 3,314 new cases, 2,214 recoveries/discharges, and 19 deaths today, as per the State Health Department. The total cases in the state is 2,50,482, recoveries 2,23,085, active cases 25,197 and the death toll is at 2,200.

Punjab reported 614 new cases of COVID-19, 439 discharges and 22 deaths today, said Govt of Punjab. Total cases in the state rise to 1,47,665, including 1,36,178 recoveries and 4,653 deaths. The active cases stand at 6,834.

Uttarakhand reported 11 deaths and 528 new positive cases in the state today. The state's COVID19 case tally rises to 72,160. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 4,631 and 65,703 respectively. Death toll mounts to 1,180, according to Uttarakhand Government.

Kerala reported 5,420 new cases today. At the same time, 5,149 patients have recovered. Meanwhile, 24 recent deaths were confirmed, taking the death toll in the State to 2,095, as per the state Government.

Gujarat reports 1,510 new Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths and 1,286 recoveries. The state's case tally reaches 2,00,409 including 1,82,473 recoveries and 3,892 deaths till now. Total active cases are 14,044, as per the State's Health Department.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,766 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,112 discharges, and 11 deaths, according to State Health Department. Total cases in the state is at 1,96,511. The total recoveries are 1,80,349. The active cases are 12,979 while the death toll is at 3,183.

Bihar reported 653 new COVID-19 cases and 746 recoveries in last 24 hours, says State Health Department. Total cases are 2,31,697, total recoveries are 2,25,447. The death toll is at 1,233 and the active cases in the state are 5,016.

West Bengal reported 3,545 new cases, 3,646 discharges, and 49 deaths in last 24 hours, said State Health Department. Total cases in the state are 4,63,463. The active cases are 24,880. The death toll is at 8,121 and total discharged cases are 4,30,462.

Chandigarh today reported 79 new cases, taking the total positive cases to 16,848, according to Health Department, UT-Chandigarh. A total of 15,455 patients recovered from the infection till date, the death toll at 265. The active cases stand at 1,128.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 431 new cases of coronavirus, 495 recoveries, and 10 deaths. Total cases as of now are 1,07,330 in the Union Territory. The active cases are 5,357. Total recoveries are 1,00,322 while total deaths are 1,651.

Nagaland reported 79 new positive cases today. The total number of cases in the state is now 10,931 including 1,471 active cases and 9,291 recovered cases, according to Nagaland Health Minister.

Himachal Pradesh reported 12 deaths and 948 new COVID19 cases today. The total number of cases in the state is 35,729 including 27,981 recovered cases, 7150 active cases and 562 deaths, as per the Health Department of Himachal Pradesh.

Manipur reported 290 new cases and 151 recoveries today, taking total cases to 23,940 including 20,525 recoveries, 240 deaths and 3,175 active cases, according to the State Health Department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)