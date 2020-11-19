New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): After a dip in daily coronavirus cases count for some days, India is again witnessing a surge in fresh infections as 45,576 confirmed cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The country's COVID-19 tally has risen to 89,58,484 including 83,83,602 recoveries and only 4,43,303 active cases. With 585 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,31,578.

This is the twelfth consecutive day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Maharashtra has 81,207 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country, followed by Kerala with 69516 and Delhi with 42,458.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,85,08,389 samples tested for COVID-19 up to November 18, of these, 10,28,203 samples were tested yesterday.

On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said that India has continued the unbroken trend of the daily new recoveries outpacing the daily new additions for more than 1.5 months.

The active caseload comprises merely 5.01 per cent of all COVID-19 cases and the recovery rate improved to 93.52 per cent, it had said. (ANI)

