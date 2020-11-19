New Delhi, November 19: India's coronavirus tally increased to 89.58 lakh with 45,576 new coronavirus infections reported in the past 24 hours on Thursday. With 585 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,31,578.

The total active cases were at 4,43,303 after a decrease of 3,502 in the past 24 hours. The total discharged cases improved to 83,83,603 with 48,493 new discharges in a single day. Delhi Records 131 COVID-19 Deaths, Highest in Single Day; Total Cases Cross 5 Lakh.

In order to ramp up the testing facilities, Feluda testing kit will be launched in the national capital on Thursday by the Tata group in collaboration with the Apollo group of hospitals, according to a Hindustan Times report.

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 89.58 Lakh

Delhi, on the other hand, is facing a huge surge in coronavirus cases. The national capital has scaled down the number of people allowed at weddings from 200 to 50 amid the rise in cases. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday spoke about fresh measures to check the spread of the highly infectious virus, which has affected over 4.95 lakh people in the national capital so far.

Talking about the coronavirus vaccine update, the latest trials suggest that vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech are 94 percent effective in adults aged over 65.

