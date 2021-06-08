New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): India reported less than one lakh new COVID-19 cases for the first time after 63 days in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

With 86,498 new cases reported in the last 24 hours; the daily COVID cases are the lowest in 66 days. On Monday, the country had reported 1,00,636 new COVID-19 cases.

The COVID case tally in India has now reached 2,89,96,473.

According to Union Health Ministry, as many as 1,82,282 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 2,73,41,462. Meanwhile, the active number of COVID cases in the country stands at 13,03,702.

With 2123 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll in the country mounted to 3,51,309.

As many as 36.80 crore samples have been tested in the country up to June 7, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The national Recovery Rate has increased to 94.29 per cent. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate stands at 5.94 per cent.

More than 23.61 crore (23,61,98,726) COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far in the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

