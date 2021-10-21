New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) India has scripted history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone.

The prime minister hailed the vaccination milestone as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.

Also Read | NAT 2021 Admit Card Released By National Testing Agency On Official Website – nat.nta.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Modi tweeted, "India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat."

He also visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here after the milestone was achieved.

Also Read | Amazon Prime Membership Pricing To Be Increased by Up to 50 Percent Soon, Check Revised Plans Here.

The prime minister interacted with hospital officials and was accompanied by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Modi has frequently lauded health workers for spearheading the vaccination drive.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday.PTI KR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)