New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed confidence that India will achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

He emphasized that the country is on a fast track to emerge as the world's third-largest economy by 2029.

The Chief Minister further stated that the recently presented Union Budget will play a pivotal role in strengthening the four pillars of a developed India: the poor, youth, farmers, and women.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in a press note, said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will succeed in becoming a developed nation by 2047 and is on fast track to emerge as the world's third-largest economy by 2029."

He said that the budget presented by the Central Government will play a crucial role in empowering the four pillars of a developed India: the poor, youth, farmers and women.

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a machining center and a mammography bus at LPS Bossard, located in the village Kharawar in Rohtak district.

Before the inauguration, the Chief Minister visited the machining center, industrial unit, and corporate office of LPS Bossard.

During the event, the Chief Minister highlighted that LPS Bossard operates two buses for blood donation and general health checkups for the public. Now, the management has started a mammography bus for cancer screening of women, from which the first report will be generated. This service will enable the examination of breast cancer in women and facilitate their access to treatment.

CM Saini said that efforts are being made to fulfill the dream of every poor person in the country of having a home. Over the past 10 years, four crore eligible poor families have been provided with houses, and future targets have been set to continue this progress. He also assured that all 77,000 eligible applicants from Haryana, who have applied under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, will receive financial support under the scheme.

The Chief Minister said that "Haryana is the first state in the country to purchase 100 percent of farmers' crops at the minimum support price. In addition, the government is focusing on empowering women entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and drone didis." He mentioned that under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, the state aims to create 5,000 Lakhpati Didis, with over 1,500 women already achieving this status.

He said that equal development is being ensured in every region of the state, without any discrimination. Over the past 10 years, the state government has decided to establi a government college every 20 km to promote the education of girls, resulting in the creation of 79 government colleges across the state. Out of these, 32 colleges are exclusively for female students. As a result of the policy of the state government, the youth's interest in education has grown, and they are now preparing for competitive exams with great enthusiasm. The government is providing employment opportunities to the youth based on merit, without any expense and slip. In the next five years, the government aims to offer jobs to 2 lakh youth on the same merit-based principle.

On the occasion, Managing Director of LPS Bossard Raje Jain, former Minister Mani Grover, and other dignitaries were also present. (ANI)

