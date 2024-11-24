By Ajit Dubey

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Amid growing global interest in the indigenous multi barrel rocket launchers (MBRL), India has started the supply of the highly capable Pinaka rockets to Armenia.

The supplies of the DRDO-developed rocket launchers have started around the same time India has started deliveries of the Akash air defence missile system to that country.

The first lot of the Pinaka multi barrel rocket launcher systems has been supplied to Armenia, defence sources told ANI.

The Pinaka rocket launchers are highly capable weapon system with variants which can strike targets over 80 Kms.

The contract between Indian firms and Armenia for the supply of these weapons was signed about two years ago after extended negotiations.

Armenia is one of three largest buyers of Indian weapons and equipment along with the US and France.

A number of countries from South East Asia and Europe have shown interest in the Pinaka rockets whose multiple variants have been developed in recent times and the Indian Army is looking to induct them in a big way.

The DRDO recently also carried out important test of the guided Pinaka rockets which are produced by Nagpur-based Solar Industry's Economic Explosives Limited along with government-owned Munitions India Limited.

France has shown interest in the acquisition of this weapon system.

Named after the Hindu god Shiva's divine bow, the French interest in the rocket system was shown during a high-level visit by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan earlier this year.

India has been pushing the indigenous systems for export markets and the Centre has been able to achieve success by three times since 2014. Notably, France is the second largest importer of Indian defence equipment after the US with a lot of electronics items going there from India. (ANI)

