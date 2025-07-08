New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) India has tested an extended range anti-submarine rocket system that is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Navy's fire power.

The user trials of Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) have been successfully carried out from INS Kavaratti, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research Development Organisation, Indian Navy and the industry involved in development and trials of the system.

"He has added that the successfully induction of this system will boost the striking power of the Indian Navy," Singh's office said on 'X'.

