New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): A successful training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on Wednesday, informed the Ministry of Defence.

"A successful training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on June 15, 2022 at approximately 1930 hrs from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Odisha. The missile is a proven system and is capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision," read a press statement from the Ministry.

Also Read | PM @narendramodi to Chair the First National Conference of Chief Secretaries in … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile. (ANI)

.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman Loses Eyesight After Undergoing Cataract Surgery at RN Cooper Hospital, Family Allege Medical Negligence; Hospital Refutes Claim.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)