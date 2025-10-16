New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): India congratulated the South African presidency on its six thematic priorities, which capture the essence of our interconnected challenges, ranging from biodiversity conservation to ocean health.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, delivered India's Statement at the G20 Climate and Environmental Sustainability Working Group Ministerial Meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Cheating Case: Actress, Co-Accused in a INR 60 Crore Fraud Case, Drops Plea in Bombay High Court Seeking Nod to Visit US.

According to an official release of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in his address, the Minister stated that India truly believes and supports ecosystem-based approaches, participatory implementation and landscape-level conservation models as proposed in the biodiversity and conservation track.

At the same time, he added, "We need to exercise caution in commodifying biodiversity and call for a deeper examination of the same."

Also Read | Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar Caught in INR 8 Lakh Bribery Case: CBI Recovers INR 5 Crore Cash, 1.5 Kg Jewellery, Luxury Watches and Firearms (Video).

Regarding Land Degradation, Desertification, Drought and Water Sustainability, India welcomed recognition of land restoration as an economic and ecological opportunity. Yadav called for co-developed, non-restrictive technology transfer and 'G20 knowledge and Solution Exchange Platform' to facilitate sharing of best practices, while stressing voluntary and flexible global standards with focus on women, youth and small farmers.

On Chemicals and Waste Management, India appreciated the strong emphasis on the circular economy. The Minister informed the gathering about how India's Extended Producer Responsibility frameworks demonstrate scalable models.

He further stated, "Global Frameworks for the management of chemicals should remain voluntary and nationally determined to avoid undue burden on SMEs and developing economies". He strongly urged the group to avoid trade linkages or prescriptive and technology standards in the waste domain.

Concerning Climate Change and Just Transitions, Yadav stated that India supports integrating climate and development while upholding equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibilities. Finance, technology, and capacity-building support remain central for a fair transition across all sectors, he added. While on air quality, India endorsed cooperative capacity-building, cautioning against a one-size-fits-all approach.

Finally, on Oceans and Coasts, India supported Marine Spatial Planning to ensure sustainable development, including biodiversity conservation, and voluntary approaches to address Abandoned and Lost Fishing Gear, ensuring protection of the livelihoods of small fishers.

The Minister strongly urged that the goal of decarbonising marine transport must abide by the principles of equity and climate justice, taking into account the national context and circumstances, and clearly defined 'means of implementation' for all the developing countries.

Concluding his address, Yadav extended best wishes for continued progress in translating the shared commitments into measurable global outcomes. He stated that India looks forward to building on the substantive work done by the South African Presidency and working closely with the incoming Presidency. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)