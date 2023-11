New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) India on Wednesday said it takes inputs on security matters from the US seriously since they impinge on its own national security concerns as well.

The remarks from the Ministry of External Affairs came on a day British daily Financial Times said that the US had thwarted an attempt to kill Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

"During the course of recent discussions on India-US security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others," Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in response to queries on the British media report.

He said the inputs were a cause of concern for both countries and they decided to take necessary follow-up action.

"On its part, India takes such inputs seriously since it impinges on our own national security interests as well," Bagchi said.

The spokesman said issues in the context of US inputs are already being examined by relevant departments.

