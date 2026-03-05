By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The idea of an EV is still not synced with my mind as I find petrol-driven two-wheelers still far more reliable than EVs.

Also Read | 'The Last Message': YouTuber Anurag Dobhal Threatens Suicide, Alleges Mental Harassment by Family Over Inter-Caste Marriage (Watch Video).

After all, we have all seen what happened to Ola, so when I got my hands on Zelio's Legender, I was skeptical. So, let me tell you everything you need to know about this EV scooter that costs only Rs 65,000. By the way, this was the first time I had an EV scooter at my disposal as my daily driver.

Design and build quality:

Also Read | Gold and Silver Prices Surge As Middle East Conflict Escalates; Check Latest Rates.

The Legender stands out with its aggressive front fascia, anchored by a bright LED headlamp and a digital speedometer. It is mostly plastic, but the build quality is notably solid, giving the scooter a premium feel that often exceeds its price point. In fact, no one believed when I said that this one is for less than Rs 65,000. The seat is designed for comfort, and there is ample storage space underneath to accommodate daily essentials. You have three colours to choose from: orange/black, grey/black, and white/black. I had the orange/black variant and it looked really sharp.

Image courtesy: Zelio

Performance and power:

Equipped with a 60/72V BLDC motor, the Legender offers three riding modes with a top speed of 50 km/h. The pickup is scary and remarkably instant; the power delivery is immediate right from the start. The lack of a gradual acceleration curve means riders should be prepared for a very punchy launch. Also, there is no sound like on a petrol version, so this acceleration feels too much to handle.

Ride and handling:

While the scooter feels sturdy, the suspension tuning is an area for improvement. The front suspension is quite stiff, making uneven surfaces and potholes very noticeable. This feedback from the road can sometimes impact driving confidence during maneuvers on rougher city streets. However, the inclusion of disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels ensure reliable and powerful stopping power. So, there is no major concern except the front suspension as the overall ride quality is quite good. Last but not least, the digital display provides essential information as well.

Image courtesy: Zelio

Battery and charging:

The scooter offers a claimed mileage of 100-120 km; however, the real-world average is around 80 km. Charging efficiency is high when using a home setup, typically reaching a full charge in under three hours. However, when I tried charging the scooter at a public EV station, the duration increased to almost five hours.

Let me also share some key features:

Safety: Central locking with an anti-theft alarm.

Convenience: USB charging port for devices and keyless drive functionality.

Utility: Built-in footrest and digital meter.

In the end:

I really liked the Zelio Legender as it's a stylish, well-built electric scooter without a heavy price tag. The only problems are around the front suspension and the aggressive throttle, where you will face a slight learning curve. Otherwise, it's a great EV scooter for anyone who has a typical commute of 40-50 km. Plus, the overall build quality, comfortable seating, and efficient home charging make it a highly competitive package for the price of Rs 65,000.

My rating: 4/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)