Shimla, June 10 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Tuesday said that the central government has set a target of Rs 3 lakh crore as export in the defence sector by 2029.

During a press conference, he said earlier the world viewed India as an importer, but due to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,the country has become a leading exporter, sending defence material to atleast 92 countries.

Seth said the PM Modi-led government over the past 11 years has uplifted more than 27 crore people from poverty, have made payments digitised with people using digital modes for daily transactions eliminating the need for cash.

He further said that almost every village has been connected with roads, and 34 kilometres of National Highways are being constructed daily across the country under the current government.

The minister said that naxalism in the country has been eradicated by 90 per cent as people are being provided with jobs and mudra loans start up opportunities.

He also said that due to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has become the fourth largest economy by surpassing Japan, a country known for its innovation.

Many economists have predicted that India will surpass Germany by 2027 and will become the third largest economy in the world, he added.

