New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) India will take all necessary steps to protect its national interest, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday over the just-announced 25 per cent tariffs by the US.

In a suo motu statement in the Lok Sabha, he said the government is studying the implications of these tariff announcements made by US President Donald Trump.

Also Read | PMKSY 2025: Union Cabinet Led by PM Narendra Modi Approves INR 6,520 Crore Outlay for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana.

The tariffs are to come into effect from August 1.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)