New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The views of India and the US in dealing with major global challenges like terrorism, pandemics and climate change are along parallel paths, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

In an address at the India Ideas Summit organised by the US-India Business Council (USIBC), he said the benefits of India being a major defence partner of the US are becoming evident.

"When it comes to defence and security, the benefits of India being a major defence partner of the US are becoming evident. Our collective Quad commitment to maritime security is equally relevant," he said.

On many of the big challenges of the day -- terrorism, pandemics and climate change -- our thinking is along parallel paths. We not only work together on global issues but are dedicated to the well being of the global commons. That provides the basis for coordinated action," Jaishankar added.

