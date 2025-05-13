New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) India on Tuesday welcomed Russia's offer of direct talks with Ukraine, saying it provides an opportunity to both sides to address their concerns through "dialogue and diplomacy".

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has consistently called for "sincere and practical" engagement between Russia and Ukraine to resolve their ongoing conflict.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Pak Says Committed to Stand by Ceasefire Arrangement; Criticises PM Narendra Modi's Remarks.

"India welcomes Russia's offer for direct talks with Ukraine. Talks present an opportunity for both parties to address their concerns through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

"India has consistently advocated the need for sincere and practical engagement between Russia and Ukraine to ensure early and abiding peace," he added.

Also Read | 3-Nanometer Chip Design Centres Inaugurated: In a First, 3-nm Chips Will Be Designed in India, Announces Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Jaiswal was responding to a question at a media briefing.

There is a possibility of a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Turkiye on Thursday.

It is not immediately clear whether Putin would travel to Turkiye for the talks or he will depute someone.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Russian president would announce his decision in due course.

"Ukraine has always supported diplomacy. I am ready to come to Turkiye. Unfortunately, the world still has not received a clear response from Russia to the numerous proposals for a ceasefire," Zelensky said on Monday.

The Trump administration has been pitching for a ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)