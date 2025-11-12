Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 12 (ANI: The Indian Army's Southern Command conducted 'Exercise Maru Jwala' on Tuesday in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, as part of the ongoing tri-services 'Trishul' drill, showcasing the preparedness and coordination of its elite units.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, described the exercise as a crucial phase of the overall Trishul operations.

Also Read | Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 by IANS-Matrize: NDA Predicted to Sweep Assembly Elections With 48% Vote Share, Mahagathbandhan Trails at 37%; Check Party-Wise Seat Projections Here.

The exercise brought together key units of the Southern Command. "...Exercise Maru Jwala is a very important part of the overall Exercise Trishul, which is a tri-service exercise. This Maru Jwala exercise was actually the final phase of the operations over the last two months. This means that for two months, the Sudarshan Chakra Corps of the Southern Command, which is a strike corps, has been training diligently here."

He further added, "Its main unit is the Shahbaz Division, which is a rapid unit. It is also included in this exercise. In addition, the Southern Command's Aviation Brigade, EW Brigade, and Para-SF Battalion. The success achieved by all of them together over the last two months, the fruits of which you all saw this morning under Maru Jwala...The pathfinders are from the 7th Para Battalion and the Airborne Battalion, and they are the final-stage strategic force..."

Also Read | OpenAI Loses Song Lyrics Copyright Case in German Court.

He also praised the dedication and preparedness of the troops, noting the integration of modern equipment into future operations and said, "I am very happy to say that the Core Commander of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps is also present here with me. The Sudarshan Chakra Corps has trained with such diligence that I am confident that in the times to come, they will effectively incorporate the new generation equipment they have received into their training...I commend the entire Sudarshan Chakra Corps for the way they have worked hard and dedicated themselves..." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)