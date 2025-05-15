West Bengal [India], May 15 (ANI): The Indian Army carried out a large-scale integrated field exercise titled 'Teesta Prahar' at the Teesta field firing range on Thursday, showcasing its operational readiness and coordination among combat and support arms in riverine terrain, according to a Defence PRO statement.

The exercise witnessed active participation from key combat and support arms, including the Infantry, Artillery, Armoured Corps, Mechanised Infantry, Para Special Forces, Army Aviation, Engineers, and Signals.

A key highlight of the drill was the deployment and validation of newly inducted next-generation weapon systems, military platforms, and advanced battlefield technologies, as a part of the Indian Army's emphasis on modernisation.

In addition, the exercise emphasised jointness, synergy, and seamless coordination, reinforcing the Army's ability to operate swiftly and effectively across varied terrain and adverse weather conditions. The statement further said it featured tactical drills, battle rehearsals, and adaptive manoeuvres aimed at refining responses to dynamic combat scenarios.

Earlier today, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully developed an indigenous nanoporous multilayered polymeric membrane for high-pressure seawater desalination, according to the Ministry of Defence statement.

Defence Materials Stores and Research & Development Establishment (DMSRDE), the Kanpur-based laboratory of DRDO, has developed the technology for a desalination plant in Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships based on their operational requirement to address the serious challenge of stability when exposed to chloride ions in saline water. The development was completed in a record eight months.

As per the MOD statement, DMSRDE and ICG successfully conducted initial technical trials in the existing desalination plant of the ICG's Offshore Patrolling Vessel (OPV). The initial safety and performance trials of the polymeric membranes were fully satisfactory. ICG will give the final operational clearance after 500 hours of operational testing.

Presently, the unit is being tested and trialled on OPV. After certain modifications, this membrane will be a boon for desalinating seawater in coastal areas. It is another step by DMSRDE in the journey of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)

