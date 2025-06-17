New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): An Indian Army contingent, comprising 90 personnel, departed for France on Tuesday to participate in the 8th edition of the biennial India-France Joint Military Exercise 'Shakti'.

According to a release by the Ministry of Defence, the contingent, primarily from the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles along with members from other arms and services, will participate in the exercise, scheduled from June 18 to July 1, at Camp Larzac, La Cavalerie, France.

Meanwhile, the French contingent, also consisting of 90 personnel, will be represented by the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13th DBLE).

The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and strengthen strategic ties between the two nations.

As per the release, the exercise will highlight the growing defence cooperation between India and France.

Exercise 'Shakti', a biennial training engagement, focuses on joint operations in a sub-conventional environment under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, with training conducted in semi-urban terrain.

The exercise will serve as a platform for both armies to rehearse and refine tactical drills, share best practices in Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs), and train on new generation equipment, including contemporary military technologies.

It will also foster physical endurance, esprit de corps, mutual respect, and professional camaraderie between the two forces. This edition of 'Shakti' underscores the deepening military-to-military connection and operational coordination between India and France, aligning with their broader strategic partnership.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Army also took to X to make the announcement.

"The Indian Army contingent has departed today for France to participate in the 8th edition of Exercise Shakti, taking place in La Cavalerie, France, from 18 June to 01 July 2025. The Exercise will foster synergy and interoperability in conduct of counter terrorism operations in semi urban terrain," ADGPI stated in the post.

Last year, the 7th edition of the exercise was conducted from May 13-26 in the Umroi region of Meghalaya. (ANI)

