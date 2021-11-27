Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 27 (ANI): Pre-Republic Day Camp Phase-1 was held here from November 18 to 27 under the directions of Additional Director General, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh Directorate to select a vibrant and strong Contingent to represent the Directorate in the Republic Day parade.

According to a statement by the Indian Army on Saturday, the preparation for the selection of cadets for Republic Day Contingent of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh region started from August 2021 onwards. Cadets from all districts were made to attend camps at various places to include Machil, Tangdhar, Gurez, Rangreth Srinagar, Poonch and Nagrota during these four months.

'3 J-K Battalion NCC', coordinated all the activities under the directions of Group Commander, Srinagar Group, said the statement.

"250 cadets from all the districts of UT of J&K and Ladakh attended the Camp. Rapid Antigen Test of all the staff and cadets was conducted by the team of doctors of BMO, Nagrota on November 18, 2021. During the camp, the cadets underwent basic training like PT, drill, weapon training, firing, map reading and grooming to instil confidence.

Team NCC Group Srinagar carried forward the trend of training the cadets and putting them under a rigorous schedule. At the end of the camp, 44 Boys cadets and 32 girls cadets were identified to be trained further.

Major General Ranjan Mahajan ADG JK&L Directorate visited and interacted with the cadets and motivated them to train hard, according to the statement. (ANI)

