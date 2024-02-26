Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Indian Army organised a medical camp at Ngarumphung village of Kangpokpi district in Manipur on Sunday, the army said in a press release.

"186 villagers, including 160 children from five orphanages, schools, and hostels of Ngarumphung and Muirei village received medical consultation, treatment, and medicine. The camp was aimed at providing basic health care facilities and increase awareness towards prevention of spread of common diseases," PRO & Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, Manipur, Nagaland, and Southern Arunachal Pradesh said.

The Indian Army remains committed to raise awareness on health and wellness in the crisis affected area, Ministry of Defence said.

Ethnic violence between Kuki and Meitei communities erupted in Manipur last year during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised by the former in protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

This led to tensions between Meiteis in the Imphal Valley and tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, in the hill districts.

The state has been witnessing frequent bouts of violence since then. As of September 15, as many as 175 people had been killed in the violence, according to government figures. (ANI)

