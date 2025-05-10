New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): The Indian Army, during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9, pulverised terror launch pads close to the Line of Control in a coordinated fire assault in response to Pakistan's attempted drone strikes on multiple cities in Jammu-Kashmir and Punjab, the army stated.

Taking to X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated that the operation was aimed at pulverising and razing these launchpads to cinders, dealing a significant blow to terrorist infrastructure and capabilities.

The ADG PI also noted that the assault by the Indian armed forces was also under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the early hours of Wednesday, during which the armed forces neutralised nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

"OPERATION SINDOOR. Indian Army Pulverizes Terrorist Launchpads," the ADGPI announced on X.

"As a response to Pakistan's misadventures of attempted drone strikes on the night of 08 and 09 May 2025 in multiple cities of Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, the Indian Army conducted a coordinated fire assault on terrorist launchpads, pulverizing & razing them to cinders. The terrorist launchpads, located close to the Line of Control, were a hub for planning and executing terror attacks against Indian civilians and security forces in the past. The Indian Army's swift and decisive action has dealt a significant blow to terrorist infrastructure and capabilities," the ADGPI added.

Earlier, the Indian Army successfully thwarted a Pakistani drone attack in the early hours on Saturday, demonstrating India's robust air defence systems in the wake of Pakistan's blatant escalation along India's western borders.

Taking to X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated that Pakistan has been continuing to escalate the situation with drone strikes and munitions, noting that at around 5 AM, several "enemy armed drones" were spotted over Khasa Cantontment in Punjab's Amritsar, which were destroyed by the air defence units.

"OPERATION SINDOOR...Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders. In one such incident, today at approximately 5 AM, Multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units. Pakistan's blatant attempt to violate India's sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. Indian Army will thwart enemy designs," the Army stated.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Saturday met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence to brief the Raksha Mantri on the country's ongoing security situation.

The meeting came amidst heightened tensions following Pakistan's recent aggression of drone attacks on Indian military and civilian targets earlier today, to which India retaliated with air-launched precision weapons on Pakistani military targets. (ANI)

