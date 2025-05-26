New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Indian army has released a booklet to its personnel on Operation Sindoor, showing the operations room from where the operation against Pakistan was being monitored by military top brass.

The image released by the Indian army displays Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh leading the operation.

Before India and Pakistan reached an agreement on cessation of hostilities, halting the conflict between the two neighbouring nations, which occured after the launch of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Army in response to the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian armed forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

India is sending multi-party delegations in seven groups, each group being led by a member of Parliament, to various countries to highlight the nation's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism while also exposing the terrorism being sponsored by Pakistan.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with world leaders.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

The seven groups of delegation will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa. (ANI)

