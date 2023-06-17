Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], June 17 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday rescued around 3500 tourists who were stranded after a bridge was swept away near Chungthang in North Sikkim due to landslides triggered by heavy rains a day earlier in the state, a press release said.

Heavy rains lashed North Sikkim on June 16.

"Around 3500 tourists were stranded due to the landslides and washing away of a bridge near Chungthang in North Sikkim," Lt Col Mahendra Rawat Public Relations Officer, Defence said.

Troops of the Trishakti Corps, the Indian Army and personnel of the Border Roads Organisation swung into action and worked overnight amid heavy rains to create a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate the rescue of tourists, the PRO further added.

"The tourists were extended help to cross over the river," it said, adding that efforts are on to restore the road connectivity, while the evacuation of tourists would continue. (ANI)

