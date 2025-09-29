Ambala (Haryana) [India], September 29 (ANI): The Indian Army displayed indigenous drones and counter-drone equipment in Ambala, Haryana, on Monday.

During the drone showcase, officials from the Indian Army discussed the features of their drone technology.

"We have made an electronic fuse that can be used to fire by connecting to any sort of ammunition and can be dropped via drones... This will work depending upon the payload of the drone..." Colonel Pushp Raj Pandey told ANI.

During the event, Major Varun Jeet Singh showcased the capabilities of the army's drone system technology. According to Singh, the drone's detection system is designed to identify potential threats. Additionally, this technology is equipped with a rocket that can ascend to heights of 100 to 150 meters and effectively target other drones.

"We have developed this system and brought it from Assam... There is a detection system that identifies threats, allowing us to neutralise them... The jammer first tries to jam the frequencies of the enemy's drone. If missed, there is a hard kill option that fires shots on the drones... If it still misses, a rocket will go up by 100-150 meters and finish any possible drone..." Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, to boost the indigenisation in the defence sector, the Indian Army had issued a tender to buy five to six regiments of 'Anant surface-to-air missile weapon systems' to strengthen the air defence along the borders with Pakistan and China.

The tender was awarded to the state-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to purchase the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-developed Anant Shastra air defence missile system, previously known as the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile system. According to defence officials, this project, estimated to cost around Rs 30,000 crore, would strengthen the Indian Army's air Defence. (ANI)

