New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Indian Army marked a key milestone by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Delhi Technological University (DTU) in Delhi. The MoU aims to promote research and offer courses for military personnel in key domains, including defence technology, artificial intelligence and cyber security.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the Indian Army said, "In a landmark MoU signed between the #IndianArmy and Delhi Technological University, a significant stride has been taken towards advancing #AtmanirbharBharat through innovation and Military-Civil synergy."

"The collaboration focuses on research and courses for military personnel in key domains, including Defence Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Cyber Security, Geoinformatics, Data Analytics and Soldier Upskilling. By bridging operational experience with academic excellence, the partnership aims to build a technologically empowered, future-ready force and drive India's #DecadeofTransformation," the post added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract worth Rs 659.47 crore for the procurement of Night Sights (image intensifiers) for the 7.62x51 mm SIG 716 assault rifle and associated accessories for the Indian Army, the ministry said in an official release.The Night Sights will enable soldiers to fully exploit the longer effective range of the SIG 716 Assault Rifle.

According to the release, the procured Night Sights will enable accurate engagement of targets up to an effective range of 500 metres, even under starlit conditions, and will provide a marked improvement over currently fielded Passive Night Sights (PNS).

The procurement has been classified as a Buy (Indian-IDDM) case, with over 51 per cent indigenous content, marking a significant step towards Aatmanirbharata (self-reliance) in defence manufacturing. The ministry stated that the initiative is expected to enhance domestic defence industry capabilities and create opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to be involved in component manufacturing and raw material supply chains.

The contract was signed with the consortium comprising M/s MKU Ltd (Lead Member) and M/s Medbit Technologies Pvt Ltd on October 15, 2025. The Night Sight will enable soldiers to fully exploit the longer effective range of the SIG 716 Assault Rifle, the defence ministry said. (ANI)

