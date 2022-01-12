New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday said that the Indian Army is continuously making efforts to encourage women empowerment.

"In order to provide equal opportunities to women, the Indian Army has granted Permanent Commission (PC) to women officers, at par with their male counterparts", said Gen Naravane. With the grant of PC, women officers can aspire to achieve greater glory, and shoulder higher ranks and responsibility, he added.

Also Read | Infosys Net Profit Rises 12% to Rs 5,809 Crore in Q3.

He also informed that preparations are already underway at the National Defence Academy, to induct women cadets from June 2022.

"The first batch of women soldiers of the Corps of Military Police (CMP) academy has successfully completed their training and have joined their units. These are major developments towards women empowerment in the country.

Also Read | Wipro Posts Q3 Net Profit Flat at Rs 2,969 Crore.

"In the field of Human Resource Management, including meeting the aspirations of our Women Officers. The first batch of women soldiers of the CMP has successfully completed their training and have joined their units. These are major developments towards women empowerment in the country", stated the Army Chief. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)