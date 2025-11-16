Walong (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Indian Army's Spear Corps commemorated the 73rd Walong Day, remembering the Iconic Battle of Walong of the 1962 War.

According to Defence PRO, the Closing Ceremony of the Walong Day Commemoration was held on November 15 and 16 at Walong, honouring the extraordinary valour and sacrifice of the Indian soldiers who fought in the Battle of Walong in 1962, one of the most iconic and heroic stands of the 1962 War.

The Defence PRO said that the event was attended by Lt Gen R C Tiwari, Eastern Army Commander, Lt Gen VMB Krishnan, Quarter Master General, Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, GOC Spear Corps, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Chowna Mein, as well as 1962 War Veterans and their next of kin.

As per Defence PRO, on November 15, the Walong Day Eve celebrations featured a vibrant and immersive lineup including a Light & Sound Show, Drone Display, Sand Art installation, and a series of musical and cultural performances, showcasing the region's artistic vibrance while narrating the story of courage displayed by the brave soldiers of 1962.

The November 16 ceremony began with a dignified Wreath Laying at the Walong War Memorial, followed by the inauguration of statues dedicated to the heroes of the Battle of Walong. Cultural presentations by local artists and the Indian Army added a traditional touch to the occasion.

According to the Defence PRO, the event also included the felicitation of War Veterans and participants in various activities conducted as part of the Walong Day celebrations, acknowledging their contributions and inspiring spirit.

The Closing Ceremony stands as a tribute to the bravery, patriotism and unwavering determination of the Indian Army, while reinforcing the deep civil-military bond that characterises the Walong region. (ANI)

