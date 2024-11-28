New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Indian culture resonates globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he shared a montage of performances of Indian cultural practices in various countries visited by him.

Modi's visits abroad are often marked by presentations of traditional Indian cultural practices.

Also Read | First Case of Japanese Encephalitis Confirmed in Delhi After 13 Long Years: Know All About Viral Brain Infection.

"Indian culture resonates globally! Wherever I go, I see immense enthusiasm towards our history and culture, which is extremely gladdening," he said in a post on X.

The collage showed people singing Vande Mataram in Austria, and performing Garba in Poland and Moscow (Russia), Dholida in Kazan (Russia), Dandiya Raas in Bhutan, Bharatanatyam in Singapore and Ramayana in Laos and Brazil, among other similar events.

Also Read | Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Issues Threat Video To Disrupt High-Profile DG-IG Conference in Bhubaneswar.

It also had artistes in Bhutan singing a folksy song mentioning the prime minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)