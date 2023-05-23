New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) An Indian delegation attended the 16th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition, being held in Malaysia from May 22-25, the Defence Ministry said here on Tuesday.

Established in 1991 and held biennially, the exhibition -- LIMA -- is one of the largest maritime and aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific, it said in a statement.

"An Indian delegation, led by Additional Secretary (Defence Production) T Natarajan, attended the 16th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 23), being held at Langkawi, Malaysia between May 22-25.

"The Additional Secretary (Defence Production) also called on Malaysian Minister of Defence Dato' Seri Mohamad Hasan on the sidelines of the exhibition," the ministry statement said.

This year's edition involves over 600 exhibitors from more than 30 countries, including India.

