New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Indian industry is paranoid about the USA's plan to impose reciprocal tariffs and wants early conclusion of a bilateral trade agreement, sources said on Wednesday.

They said that the talks for the proposed bilateral trade agreement are going well.

Also Read | 'T-Series, Stop Being a Stooge': Kunal Kamra Calls Music Company's Copyright Notice 'Mafia Tactics' As Comedy Case Takes New Turn.

"The industry is demanding to do it (BTA) as fast as possible otherwise they will suffer from the US reciprocal tariffs. Everyone is writing to protect them from its possible impact," they added.

"Industry is paranoid. Lot of Jobs are at stake," one of the sources said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 26th Roza of Ramzan on March 27 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)