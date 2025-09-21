Nangal (Punjab) [India], September 21 (ANI): A mega multi-speciality health camp was jointly organised by the Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) and the New India Development (NID) Foundation at Nangal in Punjab as part of Sewa Pakhwada (Fortnight of Service) dedicated to the celebrations of PM Modi's 75th birthday to provide underprivileged communities access to essential health services in line with the Modi government's goal for ensuring quality healthcare for every citizen.

This was the first major health camp organised in the Nangal area after floodwater receded, which is the first major town in Punjab along the banks of the Sutlej River from where the river water enters after flowing from the neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh.

More than 5,000 residents from the Nangal area, mostly flood-affected families including men, women, elderly and children, availed free medical services during the camp.

As water has receded now and the risk of vector-borne diseases is high, this health camp has played a crucial role in providing succour for the flood-affected families.

The Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, presided over the event as Chief Guest, and Convener IMF and MP Satnam Sandhu and multi-faith leaders were also present on the occasion.

As part of 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, marking the largest ever health outreach for women and children in India, special screening and health check-ups of women and children were done during the camp.

The Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from the starting days of his political journey when he was just a party worker, has given utmost importance to the Sewa (service) of people the nation and it is out of that chaste thought process, today Sewa Pakhwada is being organized to mark celebrations of PM Modi's birthday. The preachings of Sikh Gurus have shown us the path of Sewa and inspired by these very teachings, our honourable Prime Minister has been performing social service today."

The Governor added, "This health camp as part of Sewa Pakhwada to celebrate PM Modi's birthday is indeed a praiseworthy initiative that has converged doctors and patients on single platform; unlike in the past when health was a neglected subject, PM Modi has made it an integral part of his governance. PM Modi's new health-linked governance model has ensured the effective delivery of all health scheme benefits to the last mile. Under PM Modi every healthy Indian will unite to transform the nation into Sashakt Bharat."

"Today, every Indian feels proud of PM Modi, as no Prime Minister in the history of independent India has elevated the nation's stature to such great heights on the global stage as he has," added the Governor. Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and IMF Convener Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "In the past 11 years, India's healthcare system has undergone a profound transformation under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who believes that every life matters and a healthier India is a stronger India," he said.

MP Sandhu added, "Guided by the vision of Health for All, the government has brought quality and affordable medical care closer to the people even in rural and underserved regions of the country. As the health sector budget has increased by 200 % in the last 11 years, from Rs 33,278 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 99,958 crore in 2025-26, huge investments have been made in infrastructure, digital health, immunisation, maternal and childcare and medical education across India."

"For tackling rising cancer cases in India, over 58.35 crore persons have been screened for oral cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the last three years," Sandhu said.

Sandhu further added, "PM Modi shares a deep connection with the people of Punjab, and the state is benefitting from AIIMS Bathinda, PGI Satellite Centre Sangrur, and the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (Tata Memorial Centre) in New Chandigarh, which have been set up in the state during his tenure to provide healthcare services to the people of Punjab."

More than 150 doctors, assisted by over 500 paramedical staff and medical volunteers, examined patients in 17 different medical specialities, including Cardiology, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Orthopedics, General Medicine, Unani or Chiropractic, Physiotherapy, Ophthalmology, Dentistry, Dietetics & Nutrition, Mental Health (Psychiatry), Dermatology (Skin), ENT (Ear, Nose & Throat), Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Immunization (Vaccination), Pediatrics (Children) and Orthotics (Prosthetics) during the camp.

Apart from free screening, treatment and consultations, free medical tests, free medicines and free spectacles were also distributed among needy patients during the camp. A blood donation camp supported by BBMB and Red Cross was also organised where donors participated enthusiastically, which resulted in the collection of 100 units of blood.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring easy accessibility to affordable and quality healthcare for all sections of society, the people who availed healthcare services at the camp said since Independence, no Prime Minister before PM Modi has given healthcare a priority of governance other than PM Modi.

The doctors and health experts present at the Health Camp said PM Modi has ensured easy access to quality and affordable healthcare for every Indian during the last 11 years.

They added that after introducing transformative healthcare initiatives like Jan Aushadhi Kendras and Ayushman Bharat, the Modi government has now implemented GST reforms, reducing GST on essential health products and exempting 33 life-saving medicines from tax.

The doctors said that by extending coverage of Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest publicly funded healthcare programme, to nearly 62 crore beneficiaries who get free health coverage of Rs 5 lakh every year, PM Modi has made quality healthcare a fundamental right for underprivileged sections of society. Out of the total cards created under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, approximately 49 per cent of Ayushman cards have been created for women.

A whopping Rs 4.49 lakh crore has been designated for women's welfare in the current budget, marking a significant 37.25 per cent increase from the previous year, reflecting the government's strengthened commitment to women's empowerment and inclusive growth.

Under PM Modi's leadership, the government has announced that premiums for health and term insurance will be fully exempt from GST. This reform is expected to reduce policy costs by up to 18 per cent, making insurance more affordable for citizens and expanding financial protection, said health experts.

They added that by reducing the tax on medicines, PM Modi has done the greatest service to the nation; as per the new norms, GST on 33 life-saving medicines has been reduced from 5 per cent to nil, while medicines previously taxed at 12 per cent remain unchanged. Moreover, GST on medical devices has been lowered from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, making essential healthcare products more affordable and accessible for all Indians.

Under PM Modi's leadership, India's healthcare system has transformed into a pioneering model of universal, technology-driven care that the world now follows.

The introduction of apps such as ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) for storing and accessing medical records securely in one place, eSanjeevani telemedicine for remote doctor consultations, push for use of AI-driven solutions in diagnostics and digital health startups, PM Modi has ushered in a new era of healthcare in India, according to Doctors. (ANI)

