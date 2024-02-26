New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The Indian Navy undertook airborne insertion of Special Forces by paradropping inflatable crafts and MARCOs from C-130 aircraft in the Arabian Sea for continued anti-piracy operations in the region, Indian Navy said on Monday.

The exercise was undertaken in response to the ongoing maritime security situation in the Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea and to ensure prompt action against any maritime threat.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Redevelopment Projects of 21 Railway Stations in Rajasthan Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (Watch Video).

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/1762113611231908248?s=20

"Indian Navy remains committed and poised towards the safety and security of merchant shipping and seafarers in the region," the Navy spokesperson said.

Also Read | Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says 'Won't Allow Child Marriage in State Till I Am Alive'.

Meanwhile, in January, the Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra thwarted the piracy attempt on an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel, Al Naeemi sailing off the East Coast of Somalia and successfully rescued 19 Pakistani nationals on Monday, as per the Indian Navy.

It is the second rescue operation within a day for the Indian Navy after saving another Iranian-flagged fishing vessel, FV Iman, from Somali pirates, which had 17 crew members onboard in its anti-piracy operations along the east coast of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden on Monday, an official statement said in January. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)