Kochi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Indian Navy on Wednesday airlifted an injured captain of a merchant vessel off Kochi and brought him to INS Garuda.

Also Read | Samsung Unpacked 2020 Launch Event LIVE News Updates: New Galaxy Note 20 Series Revealed.

After evacuation from the MV Vishva Prerna, the Southern Naval Command (SNS) of the navy took him from INS Garuda to the Medical Trust Hospital here for further care by adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

A defence spokesman said the SNS received information that the captain Rajpal Singh Sandhu of Amritsar reportedly suffered a serious leg injury necessitating an immediate rescue.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir | Pakistan Initiated Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation Along LoC in Mankote Sector of Poonch: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

A Sea King helicopter brought the captain to INS Garuda at short notice, a press release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)