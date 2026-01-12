New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The Indian Navy participated in the World Book Fair 2026, a flagship cultural event celebrating literature, knowledge, and heritage, which was held in New Delhi on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the 9-day mega fair was organised by the National Book Trust, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education. This fair was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan.

During the event, the Indian Navy's participation reaffirmed its commitment to preserving and promoting India's rich maritime legacy. The Naval History Division (NHD), the premier research institution of the Indian Navy, is spearheading this initiative. In collaboration with NBT, NHD has set up dedicated Indian Navy stalls featuring authoritative Indian Navy publications and meticulously crafted scale ship models, offering visitors a vivid insight into the Navy's evolution, traditions, and operational excellence.

At the Navy Pavilion in Hall No. 5, seven volumes of the official history of the Indian Navy (1945-2021) were on display, along with histories of various Indian Naval ships, submarines, air squadrons and establishments, as well as books on India's maritime history, to enhance visitors' understanding of the nation's rich maritime and naval heritage.

These displays present a compelling narrative of India's maritime journey, blending scholarship with visual appeal.

As part of its academic outreach, NHD held a panel discussion on the 1971 War on January 10, which was moderated by Cdr Neeraj Vashisth. The panel featured Cdr Vijai Prakash Kapil, VrC, NM (Retd), and noted defence journalist Sandeep Unnithan, providing deep perspectives on a defining chapter of India's naval history.

Additionally, a panel discussion on 'Naval Maritime Expeditions: Past and Present' was also held at the pavilion in Hall 5. The session was moderated by Cdr Kalesh Mohanan; empanelled by Capt Prashant C Menon; and Cdr Neeraj Vashisth. Another significant panel discussion titled 'Creating Rule-based Order:

The role of the Indian Navy is scheduled on January 14, which will be moderated by Associate Professor Abhimanyu Singh Arha, where Lt Cdr Anupama Thapliyal and Lt Jeevitesh Saharan will give insights into the topic, highlighting the Navy's critical role in the Indian Ocean Region.

According to the Ministry of Defence, a major highlight of the Book Fair will be the release of a book on the Indian Navy, prepared by the Naval History Division. This book will be unveiled by the Chief of the Naval Staff at a grand event.

Beyond exhibitions and discussions, NHD is actively engaging with young visitors, inspiring boys and girls to consider a career in the Indian Navy. The naval publications and stalls have already attracted significant public interest, the ministry said. (ANI)

