New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday flagged off a consignment of critical equipment from Gujarat's Hazira to Odisha's Paradip for Indian Oil's Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) plant.

Pradhan stressed on the significance of MEG project in the development of Odisha, saying that with the delivery of this consignment, the Paradip MEG project will take a "significant stride" towards its commissioning, which is all set to play a "crucial role" in the economic development of Odisha and its neighbouring states.

According to a release from the Petroleum Ministry, the over-dimensioned consignment (ODC) movement of the flagged off equipment included an Ethylene Oxide reactor, a washtower and a deethyleniser.

MEG is used as one of the raw materials for the production of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyester Staple Fibre (PSF), Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY), and other similar products.

"Indian Oil's Ethylene Glycol project at Paradip, which includes a 180 KTA Ethylene Recovery Unit (ERU) and a 357 KTA Ethylene Glycol unit (EGU), is expected to produce 332 KTA MEG. This project is expected to be commissioned in October 2021 at Indian Oil's Paradip Refinery at an investment of Rs 5,654 crores," it added.

During his address, Pradhan said that this is a "significant" step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

He referred to this project as a launching pad for developing downstream textile industries in Odisha.

Complimenting L&T's manufacturing prowess, Pradhan remarked, "Very few facilities in the world can manufacture such complex equipment, and I am glad that L&T's Hazira unit is fully equipped to manufacture such world-class reactors which truly is a boost for our Make in India Mission." (ANI)

