New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): On a cumulative basis from April - November 2023, freight loading of 1015.669 MT was achieved by Indian Railways against last year's loading of 978.724 MT, an improvement of approximately 36.945 MT over last year's loading for the same period, an official statement issued by Ministry of Railways said on Friday.

Ministry of Railways said that it has earned Rs 110007.5 crore against Rs 105905.1 crore over the last year which is an improvement of approx Rs 4102.445 Crore as compared to the same period of the last year.

Ministry further added, "During the month of November 2023, originating freight loading of 128.419 MT has been achieved against loading of 123.088 MT in November 2022, which is an improvement of about 4.33 per cent over the last year."

According to an official statement released, the freight revenue of Rs 14077.94 crores has been achieved in November 2023 against Rs 13559.83 crore freight earnings in November 2022, thereby showing an improvement of about 3.82 per cent over the last year.

Railways also informed that it has achieved loading of 65.48 MT in Coal, 14.99 MT in Iron Ore, 5.25 MT in Pig Iron and Finished Steel, 5.58 MT in Cement (Excl. Clinker), 4.61 MT in Clinker, 3.82 MT in Foodgrains, 5.97 MT in Fertilizers, 4.176 MT in Mineral Oil, 6.91 MT in Containers and 8.59 MT in Balance Other Goods during November 2023.

"Following the Mantra, 'Hungry For Cargo', Railways has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices. The customer-centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy-making helped Railways towards this significant achievement," the Ministry of Railways said. (ANI)

