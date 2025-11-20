New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Indian Railways will operate two Special trains to facilitate the smooth and dignified travel of devotees during the commemoration of the Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru revered as Hind Di Chadar, announced Union MoS for Railways, Ravneet Singh.

Honouring the Guru's immortal legacy of sacrifice for religious freedom, truth, and human dignity, Indian Railways is committed to ensuring that pilgrims travelling to Sri Anandpur Sahib receive safe, seamless, and comfortable travel arrangements during this sacred period, the Union Minister said.

Also Read | Mohan Bhagwat Says Misinformation Campaign Against RSS Started in 1932-33.

To meet the anticipated surge in pilgrim traffic, Indian Railways will operate two dedicated services - one from Patna Sahib and another from Old Delhi starting November 22.

1. Patna Sahib Special Train (All Classes)

Also Read | Shilpa Rao Gets Emotional As Singer Comes Home to Ranchi for Jharkhand's 25th Foundation Day.

A 22-coach special train will depart from Patna on November 23 at 6.40 am, reaching Sri Anandpur Sahib at 4.15 am on November 24. The return service will depart from Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 25 at 9 pm, arriving at Old Delhi at 11.30 am. The train will halt at Lucknow, Moradabad, and Ambala en route.

2. Old Delhi Special Train (All AC)

A daily AC special service will depart from Old Delhi at 7 am on November 22, 23, 24, and 25, reaching Sri Anandpur Sahib at 1.45 pm the same day. Return services will depart from Sri Anandpur Sahib at 8.30 pm daily, arriving at Delhi at 3.15 am. The service will stop at Sonipat, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Sirhind, and New Morinda in both directions.

Speaking to ANI, Ravneet Singh Bittu expressed gratitude to the central leadership, saying, ""It is 350th Martydom Anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. I want to express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for these special trains."

"Railways have made a small effort: a train will leave from Old Delhi Railway Station in Delhi on 22, 23, 24, and 25 November at 7 AM. It will reach Shri Anandpur Sahib... It has 17 coaches and is a fully AC train.... A special train with 22 coaches will depart from Patna Sahib on 23 November at 6:40 and arrive at Shri Anandpur Sahib at 4:15 the next day," he added.

The Minister stated that these services reflect Indian Railways' continued dedication to providing accessible and reliable travel options for large numbers of devotees observing this solemn occasion. He affirmed that the Railways is honoured to support the pilgrimage associated with the life and teachings of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Indian Railways urged passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and make use of these special services for a smooth travel experience.

The year 2025 marks the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom (Shaheedi) of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru. Guru Tegh Bahadur was publicly executed in Delhi in 1675, on the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, for defending religious freedom. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)