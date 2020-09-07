Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 7 (ANI): Indian Railways has started operating 13 special trains within Tamil Nadu from Monday, after relaxation in restrictions.

Earlier, Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman Railway Board had stated that the Indian Railways will run 40 pairs of new special trains from September 12 for which the reservations will begin from September 10.

Yadav said the Railways will monitor all the trains currently in operation to determine which ones have long waiting lists.

"Wherever there is a demand, wherever the waiting list is long, we will run a clone train ahead of the actual train, so that passengers can travel," he said.

These 80 trains will be in addition to the already operational 230 trains across the country.

The Railways had started operating passenger trains since May after the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March this year led to a halt in operations. (ANI)

