New Delhi [India], September 9: The most awaited newly made semi-high speed train 'Vande Bharat' got a green signal from Railway Safety Commissioner, Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday informed the media about this.

Talking to the mediapersons, Vaishnaw said that the trial run of the third rake of the Vande Bharat train has been completed and it is a very proud moment for Indian Railways, added the Minister of Railways.

Talking about train and track management, he said, "our focus is not only to make trains. We are also working hard on a track management system to run semi-high or high-speed trains. During a trial run of Vande Bharat we already have shown that a fully loaded water glass has not shaken at the speed of 180kmph, but, it shook the world."

Vaishnaw also informed that after the successful completion of the trial run of Vande Bharat, now, serial production of the rest 72 trains will start soon.

"It is notable that the maximum speed of the third Vande Bharat train is 180 kilometres per hour. It reached 0-100 kmph in 52 seconds as compared to 55 seconds taken by the bullet train. The first generation Vande Bharat trains reach 0-100 kmph in 54.6 seconds and have a maximum speed of 160 kmph," he added.

Though the launch date and route of the third Vande Bharat train are yet to be announced.

The new Vande Bharat trains would have improved features including reclining seats, automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, on-demand content with WiFi Facility, three-hour battery backup and GPS systems to make travelling safer and more comfortable. ICF has set a target of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.

It also has a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system in the roof-mounted RMPU for air purification. As recommended by Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system is designed and installed on both ends of RMPU to filter and clean the air free from germs, bacteria, viruses, etc. fresh air and return air.

Travelling in the new trains would be more comfortable compared to the two currently operational trains. The reason is that the coaches of the new trains will be lighter than those of older trains. The weight of the train has been reduced by 38 tonne to 392 tonne and it can continue functioning even with two feet of flood waters on the tracks. These are made of stainless steel. Due to less weight, the passengers would feel extra comfortable even at high speed.

The pilot operates automatic gates. The windows are wide, there is more space for the luggage. The toilet installed will be advanced. Most of the parts of the trains are "Made in India" except for a few small parts.

It is also worth mentioning that 'Kavach' technology has been installed in these trains for extra security so that automatic breaks could be applied in case any train is coming on the same track.

Notably, Vande Bharat is the country's first high-speed train. The test speed of these newly manufactured trains will be 180 kmph, while the maximum speed would be 160 kmph.

At present, the two trains which are operational are between New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi-Vaishnodevi Katra.

