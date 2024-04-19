New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Indian Railways has announced its plan to operate a remarkable 9111 trips during the upcoming summer season, aimed at accommodating the anticipated surge in travel demand and ensuring passenger convenience, as per an official statement.

According to the release, 9111 trips marked a substantial rise compared to the summer of 2023, when a total of 6369 trips were offered. This translates to an increase of 2742 trips, demonstrating Indian Railways' commitment to meeting passenger demands effectively.

Also Read | AAP MP Sanjay Singh Alleges Deep Conspiracy Being Hatched Against Delhi CM, Says 'Anything Can Happen to Arvind Kejriwal in Jail' (Watch Video).

The additional has been meticulously planned to connect key destinations across the country, ensuring seamless travel on major railway routes. All zonal railways spread across India have geared up to operate these additional trips, catering to the summer travel rush from states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, the release read.

Planning and running additional trains is a continuous process for which inputs are taken from all the communication channels 24x7, like media reports, social media platforms, and Railway Integrated Helpline Number 139, apart from details of waitlist passengers in the PRS system, to assess demand for trains on a particular route.

Also Read | Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre on Plea Challenging Exclusion of Married Couples From Having Second Child Through Surrogacy.

Based on this requirement, the number of trains and the number of trips are increased. Neither the number of trains nor the number of trips run by additional train(s) is static for the entire season, the release added.

The release further read that during the summer season, Zonal Railways have been instructed to ensure the availability of drinking water at railway stations. Elaborate crowd control arrangements are made at all major and important railway stations. Senior officers are stationed at these stations to monitor all the activities and systematically regulate the crowd.

RPF personnel have been deputed to originating stations to ensure a queue system for entry into general-class coaches. Skilled RPF staff are deployed in the CCTV Control Room to keep a close watch on the crowded areas and render real-time assistance to passengers, the release added.

Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff are also stationed at foot-over bridges to regulate crowds smoothly, minimising the risk of stampede-like situations during peak rush periods.

Indian Railways reaffirms its commitment to providing a convenient and comfortable travel experience for all passengers. Tickets for these additional trains can be booked through railway ticket counters or the IRCTC website/app, the release read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)