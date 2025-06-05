Volunteers from the IRCS, TSB, visited several relief camps set up in school and office premises (Photo/ANI)

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 5 (ANI): In response to the ongoing flood situation in Tripura, the Indian Red Cross Society, Tripura State Branch (IRCS, TSB), has been actively engaged in relief efforts to support those affected by the disaster. The organization's dedicated volunteers and medical teams have been working tirelessly to provide essential aid to individuals sheltered in relief camps.

Volunteers from the IRCS, TSB, visited several relief camps set up in school and office premises, where they interacted with the inmates and distributed vital supplies, including dry food, drinking water, and tarpaulins. To bring some comfort and joy to the children, the volunteers also distributed toys and spent time playing games with them. These efforts helped to alleviate the trauma and stress caused by the floodwaters and the displacement from their homes.

On the first day of the relief operation, the IRCS, TSB, handed over a rubber boat to the rescuing team, which enabled them to safely reach shelter houses and deliver aid to those in need.

In the following days, the organization organized medical check-ups at relief camps, where professional physicians and experienced nurses conducted health screenings for a large number of elderly individuals and children. Medicines were distributed to those in need, including treatments for fever, cough, diarrhea, and Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) to combat dehydration.

The Indian Red Cross Society, Tripura State Branch, continues to work closely with local authorities and other stakeholders to provide relief and support to flood-affected communities. The organization's efforts have brought much-needed relief to those affected, and its volunteers remain committed to providing assistance until the situation improves. (ANI)

