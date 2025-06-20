New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The Indian Youth Congress organised a Mega Job Fair 2025 at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi on Thursday to mark the birthday of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, a release said.

According to the release, private companies like Tata Alliance, Flipkart, Zepto, Voltas, Tech Mahindra, Paytm, Aditya Birla, Hitachi, Urban Clap, and 161 others participated in this job fair and interviewed youths. Around 8,500 youths registered for the job fair.

About 7,500 youths were interviewed, and 3,500 received job letters on the spot. The companies' HR also invited many youths for the second round.

Several senior Congress leaders also participated in the program. AICC Organization General Secretary K. C. Venugopal, AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot, AICC in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, Delhi Pradesh Congress President Devendra Yadav, Lok Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Julie, Chairman of Social Media Department Supriya Srinate, Congress Party spokesperson Ragini Nayak, Executive President of Kisan Congress Bajrang Punia, AICC in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar, AICC Secretary Naveen Sharma and Neeraj Kundan, attended the event.

As per the release, on this occasion, AICC Organization General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said that the biggest problem for the youth today is unemployment, BJP had promised to provide two crore jobs every year but there is nothing on the ground. The youth of the country need employment today, and Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who is constantly fighting for it, from Parliament to the streets.

On this occasion, the National President of the Indian Youth Congress, Uday Bhanu Chib, said that the BJP gave us unemployment. In response to that, we organised a job fair. The Youth Congress's job fair is not just an event; it is a campaign of those who believe in the vision of Rahul Gandhi. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who has been constantly raising the issue of unemployment, gave us this opportunity to become a solution to this problem on his birthday. For the youth who are getting jobs, it is not just their victory; it is an inspiration for us, too. The youth who participated in the job fair said, "Today, the work that the government should have done is being done by Rahul Gandhi." Today, thousands of youth are saying that they have faith that Rahul Gandhi will work for them.

According to the press release, Delhi Pradesh Congress President Devendra Yadav said, "This Rojgar Mela, organised by Indian Youth Congress and Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, is not an ordinary event; it is a concrete effort to provide jobs to the youth! The government has now become silent after promising 2 crore jobs every year. Now there is no talk, nor is there any answer. Therefore, now the opposition has taken the responsibility that if the government backs down, we will go ahead and get the youth their rights!"

Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress President Akshay Lakra said that this crowd of Rojgar Mela is not just for a fair, it is the call of that generation which has been struggling with false promises and unfulfilled intentions for years. This huge crowd clearly says that the youth of the country do not need any mercy; they just need an opportunity. BJP and AAP governments have been in power for years, but such a Rojgar Mela never happened. On the birthday of Rahul Gandhi, we have returned the rights of the youth by giving them employment.

During this, many National General Secretaries of Youth Congress, Secretaries, and State Presidents were also present in today's program.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Bajrang Punia said, "I want to congratulate IYC and all Congress leaders for organising this job fair. BJP did not stand up to its promises, which is why the opposition is taking up the task of providing jobs to unemployed youth of the country." (ANI)

