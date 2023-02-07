Amingaon (Assam), Feb 7 (PTI) Indian engineers are at the forefront at global giant GE's largest research facility in Bengaluru in designing an aircraft engine, which will reduce fuel consumption by up to 20 per cent, a top official of the company said on Tuesday.

GE Aviation's engineers at its R&D facility are part of a multi-country team working to develop an advanced fuel-efficient engine by 2035. Engineers from the US, Poland, Mexico, Italy, Germany and Turkiye are part of the joint effort to develop the engine.

The project, Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE), is being implemented in partnership with French firm Safran, which designs, develops and manufactures aircraft and rocket engines, GE Aviation Site Chief Consulting Engineer D Uma Maheshwar told PTI on the sidelines of the Y20 summit here

"Indian engineers are playing a significant role in the RISE project. India's R&D facility is the largest of GE global and the aviation division has over 1,000 engineers. RISE is a global concept. We are targeting to improve efficiency by 20 per cent, which means the aircraft will consume 20 per cent less fuel. We aim to roll out this engine by 2035," Maheshwar said.

He said that once these new advanced engines will be ready, the look of the aircraft will be very different from what the current aeroplanes appear to be in general.

Maheshwar also said that the Bangalore R&D facility is increasing the strength of its engineers by 10 per cent every year.

"This centre was set up in 1999. We are looking at increasing the strength of our engineers by 200-300 more people within the next 2-3 years," he added.

The R&D facility has other divisions of GE also and it employs around 5,000 engineers in total, Maheshwar said.

He also claimed that 90 per cent of the aircraft in India are powered by engines manufactured by GE.

