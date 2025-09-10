Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], September 10 (ANI): Amid the tense situation in neighbouring Nepal, several Indian nationals crossed the India-Nepal border at Panitanki in Darjeeling district of West Bengal and returned to India on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Kohila, a returnee from Assam, said, "The situation is out of control there...The strike will continue for 10-15 days...We are from Assam and are returning from Nepal. It feels good to return to India. Jaan wapas aa gaya."

The situation in Nepal remains volatile amid the ongoing 'Gen Z' protests, a widespread movement largely led by students and young citizens demanding greater accountability and transparency from the government.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday as violent protests entered their second day in multiple parts of the country. His resignation was confirmed by his secretariat, local media reported. Four ministers had earlier stepped down from their posts.

The protests began on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Building on this anger, protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. The protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.

As tensions mounted, the situation quickly escalated on the ground. At least 19 people were killed and 500 were injured in clashes with security forces. A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens in view of the prevailing situation in Nepal.

At the heart of the unrest was the government's decision to impose a ban on 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube, citing concerns over misinformation and the need for regulatory compliance. Citizens saw this as an attack on free speech and a way to suppress dissent.

Public frustration deepened further when the "Nepo Babies" trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens. This fuelled public frustration over corruption, nepotism, and economic inequality.

Amid these grievances, Nepal's ongoing jobs crisis, with nearly 5,000 young people leaving the country every day to seek work abroad, has added to the unrest. (ANI)

