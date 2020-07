New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI: For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has dropped below 2.5 per cent.

The health ministry further stated that there are at least 29 States and Union Territories register a CFR lower than the national average.

"The Case Fatality Rate is progressively falling and currently, it is 2.49 per cent. India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world. This is because of effective Containment Strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols issued by the government to combat the virus pandemic," said a senior health ministry official.

The official added that as a result, there are 29 States and UTs with CFR lower than the India average. Five States and UTs have a CFR of Zero. 14 States and UTs have a CFR of less than 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the case fatality rate has declined to 2.49 per cent at the national level.

States like Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh have fatality rate at zero per cent.

Tripura with (0.19), Assam (0.23), Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (0.33), Kerala (0.34), Chhattisgarh (0.46), Arunachal Pradesh (0.46), Meghalaya (0.48), Odisha (0.51), Goa (0.60), Himachal Pradesh (0.75), Bihar (0.83), Jharkhand (0.86), Telangana (0.93), Uttarakhand (1.22), Andhra Pradesh (1.31), Haryana (1.35), Tamil Nadu (1.45), Puducherry ( 1.48), Chandigarh (1.71), J&K (UT) (1.79), Rajasthan (1.94), Karnataka (2.08), Uttar Pradesh (2.36) respectively.

"Many States have conducted population surveys to map and identify the vulnerable population like the elderly, pregnant women and those with co-morbidities. At the ground level, frontline health workers like ASHAs and ANMs have done a commendable job of managing the migrant population and to enhance awareness at the community level," said the health ministry in a statement.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the total number of cases includes 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

